Nearly 200 militants, including 24 commanders, killed in military operations in November in Pakistan

PESHAWAR: Nearly 200 terrorists, including 24 commanders associated with militant groups such as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Baloch Liberation Army and others, have been killed in military operations in November in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, officials said.

They said that the security forces have accelerated their operations against militant groups in the wake of the recent attacks by terrorist groups.

In November, these operations resulted in the elimination of 199 militants, including 24 key commanders of banned organisations, they said.

The slain commanders reportedly included senior leaders wanted by security forces.

These high-value targets belonged to banned organisations such as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Lashkar-e-Islam, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group, Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF).