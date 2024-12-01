Pak sectarian violence: Death toll rises to 130 as clashes continue in Kurram despite ceasefire

PESHAWAR: The death toll from sectarian violence in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province surged to 130, with at least six people killed and eight injured on Sunday, as clashes in the volatile Kurram district continued for the eleventh consecutive day.

The clashes between Alizai and Bagan tribes in the district started on November 22, after an attack on a convoy of passenger vans near Parachinar in which 57 people were killed.

Police said the situation remained tense, and violence persists despite a recent ceasefire agreement between the Sunni and Shia groups.

The six new deaths reported on Sunday brought the death toll to 130, while the total number of injured rose to 186 after eight fresh injuries were reported.