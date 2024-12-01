US President-elect Trump threatens BRICS nations with 100% tariffs over plans to replace dollar

WASHINGTON: US President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday threatened the BRICS nations, including India, with 100 per cent tariffs and called for a clear commitment from these countries to refrain from creating a new currency or supporting any other currency to replace the US dollar.

Taking to the social media platform Truth Social, Trump stated that the idea of BRICS nations trying to move away from the dollar while the US stood by and watched was "over."

He further warned that any country attempting to replace the USD would also lose access to the US market, adding that such countries would need to find "another sucker" if they pursued such actions.

"The idea that the BRICS Countries are trying to move away from the Dollar while we stand by and watch is OVER. We require a commitment from these Countries that they will neither create a new BRICS Currency, nor back any other Currency to replace the mighty US Dollar or, they will face 100 per cent Tariffs, and should expect to say goodbye to selling into the wonderful US Economy. They can go find another "sucker!" Trump said.