Biden arrives in Angola for first visit to sub-Saharan Africa as president

LUANDA: Joe Biden arrived in Angola Monday on the first and only trip to sub-Saharan Africa of his presidency which intended to underline US ambitions in Africa amid significant investment from China.

The US leader, who hands over to Donald Trump on January 20, is due on Tuesday to meet Angolan President Joao Lourenco in the capital Luanda and to deliver remarks at the National Slavery Museum.

On Wednesday, he is scheduled to travel to Lobito, a port city about 500 kilometres (310 miles) south of Luanda, to highlight US investments in the region.

The port is at the heart of the Lobito Corridor, a massive infrastructure project which has received loans from the United States, the European Union and others.

In anticipation of Biden's visit, the Angolan government declared December 3 and 4 public holidays and deployed heavy security across Luanda, a city of some 9.5 million people.

"It's a historic visit, not just because he's the first time a US President has visited Angola, but because it's really emblematic of President Biden's priority to strengthen global alliances and partnerships, and really of our strategic approach when it comes to US-Africa policy," John Kirby, the White House national security communications advisor, told reporters Monday.