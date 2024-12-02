Israel uses weapons that evaporate human bodies in Gaza, says director of Palestinian Health Ministry

Dr. Munir Al-Bursh, Director General of the Ministry of Health has accused Israel of using unknown and banned weapons in Gaza to evaporate human bodies and even buildings in residential areas.

In an interview with Al-Jazeera, Al-Bursh stated that in the northern Gaza strip, Israeli forces are using "unknown weapons" that results in the evaporation of human bodies, thereby preventing the local authorities from determining the full scale of destruction.

Al-Bursh stated that Israel's use of such dangerous weapons reveal a new level of destruction in Gaza, which is unlike any other conflict in the history. He demanded an international investigation into the types of weapons used by Israel in Gaza and their effect on the civilians.

Palestinian group Hamas has also called for an international investigation into the potential use of banned weapons by Israel.

Hamas stated that the testimonies given by citizens and doctors in the northern Gaza Strip “strongly indicate that the terrorist occupation army is using internationally prohibited weapons during the brutal extermination campaign that has been ongoing for fifty-three days in the northern Gaza Strip”.

In April this year, the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor called for the establishment of an international committee of experts to look into Israel's potential use of 'thermal weapons' or 'vacuum bombs' on residential areas in Gaza.

"Thousands of victims remain missing, either because it was impossible to recover them from under the debris in light of insufficient equipment and technical know-how, or because their bodies were either hidden by the Israeli army or no longer exist. A number of victims killed in these horrifying Israeli raids on residential buildings have vanished and may have turned to ashes, raising questions about the type of bombs used in the attacks," the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor stated in its report.

In August this year, Gaza's Civil Defence said at a press conference that the bodies of 1,760 Palestinians had completely vaporized with no remains left.

“We have observed the evaporation of the bodies of 1,760 martyrs due to the (Israeli) occupation’s use of internationally prohibited weapons,” the agency said.