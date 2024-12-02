Putin receives invitation to visit India from PM Modi, dates set for early 2025

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin has received an invitation to visit India from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the dates for his visit will be set in early 2025, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said.

While addressing a briefing, Ushakov stated that Putin and PM Modi have an agreement to hold meetings once a year and it is Russia's turn this time, according to Russian Embassy in India.

The diplomat stated, "Our leaders have an agreement to hold meetings once a year. This time, it's our turn." He further said, "We received Mr. Modi's invitation and we will certainly consider it positively."

Ushakov noted, "We will figure out the tentative dates early next year."

This will be Putin's first visit to India since the beginning of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia in 2022. India has always advocated "peace and diplomacy" for resolving conflict between Ukraine and Russia.