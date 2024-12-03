Trump's FBI pick has plans to reshape the bureau. This is what Kash Patel has said he wants to do

WASHINGTON: Kash Patel has been well-known for years within Donald Trump's orbit as a loyal supporter who shares the president-elect's skepticism of the FBI and intelligence community.

But he's receiving fresh attention, from the public and from Congress, now that Trump has picked him to lead the FBI.

As he braces for a bruising and likely protracted Senate confirmation fight, Patel can expect scrutiny not only over his professed fealty to Trump but also for his belief - revealed over the last year in interviews and his own book - that the century-old FBI should be radically overhauled.

Here's a look at some of what he's proposed for the nation's premier federal law enforcement agency. How much of it he'd actually follow through on is a separate question.

He's mused about shutting down the FBI's Washington headquarters

The first FBI employees moved into the current Pennsylvania Avenue headquarters 50 years ago. The building since then has housed the supervisors and leaders who make decisions affecting offices around the country and overseas.

But if Patel has his way, the J. Edgar Hoover Building could be shut down, with its employees dispersed.

“I’d shut down the FBI Hoover Building on day one and reopen it the next day as a museum of the ‘deep state,’" Patel said in a September interview on the “Shawn Kelly Show."

"Then, I’d take the 7,000 employees that work in that building and send them across America to chase down criminals. Go be cops. You’re cops - go be cops.”