Key players in Syria’s long-running civil war, reignited by a shock rebel offensive

BEIRUT: Syria’s long civil war has reclaimed global attention after insurgents seized most of its largest city and dozens of nearby towns and villages.

The stunning advance on Aleppo by rebel forces came as several key players in the conflict have been distracted or weakened, triggering the heaviest clashes since a 2020 ceasefire brought relative calm to the country’s north.

Russian and Syrian forces have carried out dozens of airstrikes to try to limit the insurgents’ advances, inflicting heavy casualties.

Syria’s civil war started in 2011 after an uprising against President Bashar Assad’s rule. Five foreign powers have a military presence in the country including the U.S., Russia and Iran. Forces opposed to Assad, along with U.S.-backed fighters, control more than a third of the country. Israel holds the Golan Heights, which it seized in its 1967 war with its Arab neighbors.

Here’s a look at the key players:

Syrian pro-government forces, backed by Russia and Iran

Syrian government troops have long controlled a large part of the country, thanks to allied forces dispatched by Russia and Iran.

Assad’s forces control most of the major population centers, including the capital Damascus and cities in Syria’s center, south and east.

The Syrian government’s capture of Aleppo in late 2016 was a turning point in the conflict and their loss of the city in recent days is a major setback.

Iran’s military advisers and proxy fighters have played a critical role in shoring up Assad’s forces throughout the war. But Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group, which is backed by Iran, has been weakened in its recent war with Israel and Iran has been distracted by the conflict. On Monday, Iranian-backed Iraqi militias deployed to Syria to back the government’s counteroffensive.

Russia’s military has supported Assad from the Mediterranean coast, where it maintains its only naval base outside the former Soviet Union, and at the Hemeimeem air base in Latakia province, which is home to hundreds of Russian troops. But much of its attention and resources have been focused on its war in Ukraine.

Insurgent groups, backed mainly by Turkey

Anti-government forces are led by the insurgent Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, which long served as al-Qaida’s branch in Syria and is considered a terrorist group by the UN as well as countries including the US