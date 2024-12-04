South Korea lifts president's martial law decree after lawmakers reject military rule

SEOUL: The president of South Korea early Wednesday lifted the martial law he imposed on the country hours earlier, bending to political pressure after a tense night in which troops surrounded parliament and lawmakers voted to reject military rule.

President Yoon Suk Yeol, who appeared likely to be impeached over his actions, imposed martial law late Tuesday out of frustration with the opposition, vowing to eliminate "anti-state" forces as he struggles against opponents who control parliament and that he accuses of sympathizing with communist North Korea.

Police and military personnel were seen leaving the grounds of parliament following the bipartisan vote to overrule the president, and the declaration was formally lifted around 4:30 a.m. during a Cabinet meeting.

Parliament acted swiftly after martial law was imposed, with National Assembly Speaker Woo Won Shik declaring that the law was "invalid" and that lawmakers would "protect democracy with the people."

In all, martial law was in effect for about six hours.

The president's surprising move harkened back to an era of authoritarian leaders that the country has not seen since the 1980s, and it was immediately denounced by the opposition and the leader of Yoon's own conservative party.

Lee Jae-myung, leader of the liberal Democratic Party, which holds the majority in the 300-seat parliament, said the party's lawmakers would remain in the Assembly's main hall until Yoon formally lifted his order.

Woo applauded how troops quickly left the Assembly after the vote.

"Even with our unfortunate memories of military coups, our citizens have surely observed the events of today and saw the maturity of our military," Woo said.

While announcing his plan to lift martial law, Yoon continued to criticize parliament's attempts to impeach key government officials and senior prosecutors. He said lawmakers had engaged in "unscrupulous acts of legislative and budgetary manipulation that are paralyzing the functions of the state."