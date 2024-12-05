Envoys of EU countries stationed in Dhaka, New Delhi to meet CA Muhammad Yunus on Dec 9

Diplomats of 27 European countries, stationed in Dhaka and New Delhi, will meet Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on December 9 to explore new areas of cooperation with Bangladesh, according to The Daily Star.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson and Director General (Public Diplomacy wing) Mohammad Rafiqul Alam shared the updates during the weekly briefing at the ministry on Thursday, the report said.

Twenty of the ambassadors meeting Prof Yunus are based in New Delhi, while seven are based in Dhaka.

This is the first time that 27 ambassadors from the European Union have come together to discuss issues with the Bangladesh government.

Responding to a question, according to The Daily Star, Mohammad Rafiqul Alam said both sides will explore new areas of cooperation, in addition to the discussion on Rohingya crisis, GSP plus facilities in the post-LDC era and partnership and cooperation pact with Bangladesh.

The European Union (EU's) trade relations with Bangladesh are based on unilateral trade preferences granted by the EU since 2001 under the GSP Everything but Arms (EBA) duty-free, quota-free market access arrangement for the LDCs, the report added.