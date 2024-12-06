Bangladesh summons Kolkata mission head for consultations amid attacks over Hindu minorities

KOLKATA: Bangladesh has summoned Shikder Mohammad Ashrafur Rahman, the Acting Deputy High Commissioner in Kolkata, for urgent consultations following protests over attacks on Hindu minorities.

Rahman, who is also Minister of Political Affairs, stationed in Kolkata, has returned to Dhaka.

"Ashrafur Rahman was called for urgent consultations following ongoing protests outside our mission in Kolkata. Additionally, he will be part of the delegation during the foreign secretary-level talks between the two countries slated for next week. He will be back by the middle of this month," a senior official of the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata told PTI on condition of anonymity.

The mission in Kolkata has witnessed multiple protests over the past week by political parties and religious groups condemning the reported atrocities against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.

In a related development, the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala, Tripura, suspended all visa and consular services on Tuesday, citing security reasons.