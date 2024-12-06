In the 6-hour mayhem of South Korea’s martial law, a woman’s act of resistance was a defining moment

SEOUL, South Korea: In the groundswell of fury and defiance that erupted among South Koreans after their president declared martial law, curtailing the country’s hard-won freedoms, it was perhaps the iconic moment.

As parliamentarians scrambled to get inside the National Assembly building to reverse the emergency measure, a woman in a leather coat confronted one of the soldiers who was trying to stop the lawmakers, grabbed his automatic rifle and tried to tug it away while yelling “Aren’t you ashamed?”

As the soldier backed away, he raised the rifle’s barrel toward the woman. She pressed on, grabbing it as it was pointed at her chest, still yelling, before he gave up, turned and walked away.

Video of the encounter quickly went viral and became a social media rallying cry that helped fuel the six-hour outburst of protest before President Yoon Suk Yeol was forced to rescind the martial law order early Wednesday morning.

But the woman in the leather coat, An Gwiryeong, told The Associated Press it was just one of many acts of resistance that cold Tuesday night in Seoul.

“I don’t think my actions were that special, in fact, there were many people at the scene that day who were much braver than I was,” the 35-year-old said in an interview Friday in a parliamentary office.

“For example, the citizens who couldn’t enter the National Assembly were outside, blocking the armored vehicles and showing such courage,” she said. “So I don’t think my actions were particularly special or braver than anyone else’s.”

A former television anchor, An left her job at YTN television in 2022 and joined opposition leader Lee Jae-myung’s presidential campaign in 2022 as a spokesperson.

She was the Democratic Party’s candidate for Dobong district in Seoul in the 2024 general election but lost, and is currently a party spokesperson.

When Yoon declared martial law late on Tuesday, An, like many South Koreans, watched the 10:29 p.m. national address on television.

Shocked at the announcement, she jumped into a taxi and headed for the National Assembly, one of the thousands of people who did the same.