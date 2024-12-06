These are the most mispronounced words of 2024

Language learning platform Babbel has published a list of the most mispronounced words of the year in the United States and the United Kingdom on Wednesday.

Accordingly, US Vice President Kamala Harris is one prominent entry, with her first name the source of plenty of confusion. It should be pronounced COM-a-la, according to Babbel.

Award-winning Irish actor Barry Keoghan made waves in 2024 for his relationship with Sabrina Carpenter and his role in Gladiators II alongside Paul Mescal. His name is pronounced [key-OH-gin], with a clear “g,” unlike many Irish variations where the “g” would be silent.

Chinese-founded fast-fashion giant Shein, pronounced [SHE-in] and not [SHEEN], has often puzzled shoppers with its name. Known for making headlines over ESG concerns, the brand announced plans in November to enter the London Stock Market in 2025.

This American actress garnered huge buzz in 2024 for her starring roles as tennis player Tashi Duncan in Challengers and as Chani in Dune II. Zendaya [zen-DAY-uh] settled all confusion surrounding the pronunciation of her name, which is often mistaken as [zen-DIE-uh].

Espresso is mispronounced in UK as EX-press-oh. It should be pronounced [es-PRESS-oh], according to Babbel.