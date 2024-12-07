Assad 'didn't seize opportunity' to engage with Syrian people: Qatar PM

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad failed to engage with his people and address issues like the return of refugees during a period of calm in the country's war, Qatar's prime minister said Saturday.

"Assad didn't seize these opportunities to start engaging and restoring his relationship with his people, and we didn't see any serious movement, whether it's on the return of the refugees or on reconciling with his own people," Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani said at the Doha Forum for political dialogue.

Qatar -- which gave early support to the rebels after Assad's government crushed a peaceful uprising in 2011, leading to the civil war -- remains a fierce critic of the Syrian leader but is calling for a negotiated end to the fighting.