Ghana votes in tight presidential election race

ACCRA: Ghana's vice president and former central banker Mahamudu Bawumia faces off against opposition ex-president John Mahama on Saturday in a closely fought election to decide on the country's new president.

Ghana's struggling economy emerged as the major electoral issue after the West Africa gold producer went through a debt default, high inflation and negotiations for a $3 billion IMF bailout.

Voters will chose a successor to PresidentNana Akufo-Addo, who steps down after his legally allowed two terms, and will also elect the country's new parliament.

Voting opens at 0700 GMT and closes at 1700 GMT on Saturday, with results for the presidential election expected by Tuesday.

With a history of political stability, Ghana's two main parties, current ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC), have alternated in power almost equally since 1992.

Touting a slogan "Break the 8" -- a reference to the usual two, four-year terms in power -- the NPP hopes Bawumia can lead them to an unprecedented third term in office.

"I know what I want to do from day one in the presidency. Give me the chance to transform this nation," Bawumia told thousands of supporters at a closing rally in Accra this week.