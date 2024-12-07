ISKCON says its centre in Bangladesh burnt down, deities and temple items destroyed

KOLKATA: The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) on Saturday alleged that its centre in Dhaka district in neighbouring Bangladesh was burnt down earlier in the day.

Iskcon Kolkata vice president Radharamn Das told PTI that the targetted attack on members of the community and members of the Vaishnavite order goes on unabated as "vandals set ablaze idols inside the temple at the Namhatta property." He said in a post on X handle, "ISKCON Namhatta Centre burned down in Bangladesh.

The deities of Sri Sri Laxmi Narayan and all items inside the temple were burned down completely The centre is located in Dhaka.

Early morning today, between 2-3 AM, miscreants set fire to the Shri Shri Radha Krishna Temple and the Shri Shri Mahabhagya Lakshmi Narayan Temple, which fall under the Hare Krishna Namhatta Sangha, located in Dhour village, under the jurisdiction of Turag Police Station, Dhaka district." "The fire was initiated by lifting the tin roof at the back of the temple and using petrol or octane.Address: H-02, R-05, Ward-54," he said in the post.

Das claimed that attacks are continuing and despite the ISKCON drawing the attention of the interim government in Bangladesh, not much is being done by the police and administration to assuage their grievances and address their concern.