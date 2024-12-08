Nations urge stability as Syrian rebels oust Assad

In a stunning turn of events, Islamist-led rebels have successfully overthrown Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, marking a historic moment in the nearly 14-year civil war. The rapid offensive, which saw rebels capture Damascus and topple Assad's government, has elicited a wide range of reactions from world leaders, signaling both hope and concern for the war-torn nation’s future.
China called for swift stabilization in Syria, with a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry expressing hopes for the country's return to stability. “We are closely following the situation and hope Syria can achieve peace as soon as possible,” they stated.
In France, the government celebrated Assad’s ouster. French Foreign Minister Spokesman Christophe Lemoine urged Syrians to “reject all forms of extremism” and emphasized that the time for national unity had arrived. “The time for unity has come,” he said, underscoring the need for a peaceful political transition.
Meanwhile, Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned against the rise of new radical groups in Syria. She called for full protection of minority groups, such as Kurds, Alawites, and Christians, to ensure political inclusivity and prevent a power vacuum that could be exploited by extremists.
Iran, a key ally of Assad’s regime, expressed hopes for continued cooperation with Syria despite the dramatic shift in power. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi urged for political dialogue between the Syrian government and opposition factions, though Iranian diplomats were reported to have left the Syrian capital following the regime's collapse.
Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan highlighted the long history of turmoil in Syria, emphasizing that the country’s downfall had been inevitable after over a decade of civil war. He noted that while the overthrow was not sudden, it had finally culminated after 13 years of unrest.
In the United Arab Emirates, Presidential Adviser Anwar Gargash urged Syrians to work together to avoid chaos. “We hope that the Syrians will work together, that we don’t just see another episode of impending chaos,” he said during a conference in Bahrain.
The UK also weighed in, with Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner noting the importance of stability in the region. While condemning Assad’s regime, Rayner emphasized the necessity of a political solution where Syria’s government acts in the best interest of its people, especially after the immense suffering endured by Syrians.
The United Nations envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, expressed cautious optimism, describing the fall of Assad as a “watershed moment” in Syria’s history. Pedersen called for a new chapter of peace, reconciliation, and inclusion for all Syrians, acknowledging the longstanding suffering of the population.
US President-elect Donald Trump attributed Assad’s downfall to Russia’s withdrawal of support. On his social media platform, Trump stated, “Assad is gone. His protector, Russia, Russia, Russia, led by Vladimir Putin, was not interested in protecting him any longer.” His comments were echoed by UK Foreign Secretary Kaja Kallas, who hailed Assad’s fall as the result of his backers’ weakness.
French President Emmanuel Macron celebrated the overthrow, calling it the end of Assad’s “barbaric state.” “The barbaric state has fallen. At last,” Macron wrote, offering his wishes of peace and freedom to the Syrian people in this uncertain time.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also expressed his approval, calling Assad’s fall “good news” and urging the international community to work towards a political solution for Syria's future. Scholz condemned Assad’s brutality, which had led to countless lives lost and millions of refugees.
Jordan’s King Abdullah II emphasized his nation’s support for Syria’s stability and its security, expressing his government's commitment to the Syrian people’s will while calling for the protection of Syria’s national institutions.
Meanwhile, Qatar warned that Syria must not descend into chaos following Assad’s ouster. A statement from the Qatari foreign ministry highlighted the importance of preserving Syria’s unity and national institutions, calling for dialogue to protect the lives of its citizens.
Ukraine celebrated Assad’s fall as a sign that "dictators" who align with Russia will eventually face defeat. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga commented on social media, reaffirming Kyiv’s support for the Syrian people and their pursuit of freedom.
As the dust settles after this dramatic shift, Syria’s future remains uncertain. While the overthrow of Assad has been hailed as a victory by many, concerns about potential instability and the rise of extremist groups loom large. The international community has called for cooperation and a political resolution to ensure the long-term peace and stability of Syria after years of bloodshed. The situation remains fluid, and the world will continue to watch closely as the nation navigates this critical turning point in its history.