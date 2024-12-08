Nations urge stability as Syrian rebels oust Assad

The UK also weighed in, with Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner noting the importance of stability in the region. While condemning Assad’s regime, Rayner emphasized the necessity of a political solution where Syria’s government acts in the best interest of its people, especially after the immense suffering endured by Syrians.

The United Nations envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, expressed cautious optimism, describing the fall of Assad as a “watershed moment” in Syria’s history. Pedersen called for a new chapter of peace, reconciliation, and inclusion for all Syrians, acknowledging the longstanding suffering of the population.

US President-elect Donald Trump attributed Assad’s downfall to Russia’s withdrawal of support. On his social media platform, Trump stated, “Assad is gone. His protector, Russia, Russia, Russia, led by Vladimir Putin, was not interested in protecting him any longer.” His comments were echoed by UK Foreign Secretary Kaja Kallas, who hailed Assad’s fall as the result of his backers’ weakness.

French President Emmanuel Macron celebrated the overthrow, calling it the end of Assad’s “barbaric state.” “The barbaric state has fallen. At last,” Macron wrote, offering his wishes of peace and freedom to the Syrian people in this uncertain time.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also expressed his approval, calling Assad’s fall “good news” and urging the international community to work towards a political solution for Syria's future. Scholz condemned Assad’s brutality, which had led to countless lives lost and millions of refugees.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II emphasized his nation’s support for Syria’s stability and its security, expressing his government's commitment to the Syrian people’s will while calling for the protection of Syria’s national institutions.

Meanwhile, Qatar warned that Syria must not descend into chaos following Assad’s ouster. A statement from the Qatari foreign ministry highlighted the importance of preserving Syria’s unity and national institutions, calling for dialogue to protect the lives of its citizens.

Ukraine celebrated Assad’s fall as a sign that "dictators" who align with Russia will eventually face defeat. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga commented on social media, reaffirming Kyiv’s support for the Syrian people and their pursuit of freedom.

As the dust settles after this dramatic shift, Syria’s future remains uncertain. While the overthrow of Assad has been hailed as a victory by many, concerns about potential instability and the rise of extremist groups loom large. The international community has called for cooperation and a political resolution to ensure the long-term peace and stability of Syria after years of bloodshed. The situation remains fluid, and the world will continue to watch closely as the nation navigates this critical turning point in its history.