Play on! Cuba's enduring love affair with radio soaps

HAVANA: Forget Netflix and telenovelas. In communist Cuba, many people still turn to the humble radio for their daily drama fix.

Eighty years ago, a Cuban radio soap opera "El Derecho de Nacer" ("The right to be born") became an instant hit with its tale of a wealthy Havana patriarch trying to cover up the dishonor of his daughter falling pregnant out of wedlock.

The series, which wrung tears out of listeners across Latin America and was later turned into a movie, created the template for the region's hugely popular telenovelas.

But in Cuba, the love affair with radio plays, particularly period productions, has endured the advent of TV and streaming platforms.

These days, the must-listen-to soap is "Amores en Subasta" (Love for auction), which is broadcast at mid-morning every day on Radio Progreso, the self-described "happiness station" which has produced many of Cuba's best-loved series.

Set in Havana at the turn of the 20th century, the series revolves around the maid of a wealthy family who regales her employers every day with juicy gossip about Cuba's high society.

'Not all happy endings'

Alexis Castillo, a congenitally blind 54-year-old listener, tunes in daily at his home in eastern Havana.

"It's as if I were living in that period," he told AFP, clutching his small transistor.

Across town, Milvia Lupe Levya, an 82-year-old pensioner, also listens transfixed to the stories of illicit affairs and other misadventures of Cuban nobility.

Her radio, which her son brought back from Mexico "about 20 years ago," hisses and crackles with age, but "the characters and performances captivate me," she said.

The soap, according to Levya, provides escapism from everyday life on the island.

"I feel like the queen of the world!" she said.

The radio soaps often touch on social themes.

A Black nanny comes to the rescue of the disgraced expectant mother in "El Derecho de Nacer," which gained a devoted following across Latin America, including in Brazil thanks to a Portuguese translation.

Social inequality and discrimination are also leitmotifs of "Amores en subasta," which delves into the intrigues of Havana's pre-revolutionary aristocracy.