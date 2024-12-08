Syria's Assad: The president who led a bloody crackdown

BEIRUT: Syrian President Bashar al-Assad oversaw a merciless crackdown on a pro-democracy revolt that morphed into one of the bloodiest wars of the century.

On Sunday, as rebels entered the capital, a Syrian war monitor said he had left the country, in what could spell the end not just of his 24-year rule but the downfall of his clan's five-decade reign.

After facing down nationwide protests demanding his ouster and an armed rebellion that he all but crushed, Assad had -- until a lightning rebel offensive -- taken back control of much of Syria in the civil war that began in 2011.

Quiet in demeanour, Assad had for years relied on his alliances with Russia, Iran and Lebanon's Hezbollah in order to maintain power.

While leading a merciless war of survival for his rule, he presented himself to his people and the outside world as Syria's only viable leader in the face of the Islamist threat.

But an Islamist-led rebel offensive that began on November 27 wrested city after city from Assad's control.

On Sunday the rebels announced they had entered Damascus.

Shortly afterwards, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said he had left the country, while the rebels themselves said the "tyrant" had "fled".