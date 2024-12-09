China's leaders vow more 'relaxed' monetary policy in 2025

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping and other top leaders said Monday they would adopt a more "relaxed" approach to monetary policy as they hashed out plans to boost the economy next year.

The world's second-largest economy is battling sluggish domestic consumption, a persistent crisis in the property sector and soaring government debt -- all of which threaten Beijing's official growth target for this year.

Leaders are also eyeing the second term of Donald Trump in the White House, with the president-elect indicating he will reignite his hardball trade policies, fuelling fears of another standoff between the superpowers.

On Monday, the Politburo, the country's top decision-making body, "held a meeting to analyse and study the economic work of 2025", state news agency Xinhua said.

"We must vigorously boost consumption, improve investment efficiency, and comprehensively expand domestic demand," Xinhua quoted officials as having said.

"Next year we should... implement a more active fiscal policy and an appropriately relaxed monetary policy," they added.