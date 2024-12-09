French President Macron eyes broad alliance to form new government

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday called cross-party talks aimed at "forming or making possible a government of national interest" after the ouster of Prime Minister Michel Barnier triggered a political crisis.

Party leaders were invited to Macron's Elysee Palace office on Tuesday, the presidency said, in a departure from Macron's previous method of meeting leaders individually.

France's parliament has been divided almost evenly between a left alliance, Macron's centrists and the far right since snap elections in July, producing deadlock.

The president took almost two months to name conservative Barnier as premier in September. But the PM was toppled last week in a no-confidence vote over a cost-cutting draft budget for 2025 meant to tackle France's yawning deficit.

Macron's office said that only those who had "shown they placed themselves in a framework of compromise" had been called upon for Tuesday's talks -- appearing to exclude the far-right National Rally (RN) and hard-left France Unbowed (LFI).

Cobbling together any compromise between centre-left, centrists and conservatives will be tricky as all have been clashing fiercely since Macron's first presidential win in 2017.

Initial talks would aim "to make progress on an agreement about the method" to find consensus, the Elysee said.