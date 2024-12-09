Giant statue of the Buddha in New Jersey becomes interfaith hub and spiritual home for many

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J.: Just off a state highway in New Jersey, one of the largest statues of the Buddha in the United States appears unexpectedly in the middle of a backyard.

It rises 30 feet high from the woods in Franklin Township, near Princeton, where it was built a decade ago under the leadership of a Sri Lankan monk ordained in Theravada, one of the oldest forms of Buddhism. His dream? Uniting people of all faiths.

Today, the statue in the New Jersey Buddhist Vihara and Meditation Center has become a hub for interfaith efforts and a spiritual home for practicing Buddhists, Hindus and Christians, reflecting New Jersey’s diverse religious landscape.

Among them: a Princeton University professor who grew up in a Korean Christian church and who follows Tibetan Buddhism; a leader of the local Nepali community who organizes interfaith gatherings and tends to a peace garden at the premises; and a woman who — after living near the statue for years — became a practicing Buddhist.

“It just seems to be a nexus where a lot of people connect,” said Daniel Choi, who teaches writing at Princeton and has been meditating in front of the Buddha statue since 2015.

“It definitely feels like a public shrine,” he said, adding that it’s hard to find such places. Most Buddhist centers in the US are run by private organizations, “where you wouldn’t be able to go in for open practice,” he said. “So that’s what’s unique.”

It’s also uniquely New Jersey, he said.

“You hear traffic; you hear cars rushing by; you hear airplanes flying above … You hear the construction work going on,” he said. “Even though there are signs that say, ‘Please observe noble silence,’ you have people laughing, chatting, as they ’re coming out to give their offerings.”

“It’s on Route 27!” he added, laughing at the untraditional location of such a shrine.

“And then, the mix of people: you have Sri Lankans…you have Koreans, such as myself, or you have Chinese Mahayanas,” he said. “You have people who are Indian practicing, you have new Japanese Buddhists coming in, you have Nepalese Buddhists. … it’s open, and that’s very New Jersey.”