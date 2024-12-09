Tonga PM Siaosi Sovaleni abruptly resigns following rift with king

NUKU'ALOFA: Tonga's Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni abruptly resigned on Monday, stepping down in the wake of a power struggle with the Pacific nation's royal family.

Sovaleni has butted heads with Tonga's influential King Tupou VI, fuelling speculation of a deepening rift between the royals and his government.

In cryptic remarks delivered before announcing his shock resignation, Sovaleni suggested the country's nobility was "fearful" of losing its sway.

"I thought this land had been given freedom, but there's still enslavement," he told parliament through tears.

"I hope there's a time where we'll work together.

"If the nobility can do it and we can work together, we can achieve great things."

Sovaleni resigned before facing a vote of no confidence brought on by opposition lawmakers on Monday afternoon.

Tonga's hereditary nobles occupy nine seats in the country's 26-member legislative assembly.

If the nobles voted as a bloc alongside the opposition, they would have enough numbers to force Sovaleni out.

It was not immediately clear who would replace Oxford-educated Sovaleni, who has been prime minister since 2021.

Veteran politician and longtime rival 'Aisake Eke loomed as one of the the likely frontrunners.

The line of Tongan kings and queens stretches back more than 1,000 years, according to a government history.

Although the monarchy no longer enjoys the unbridled power of old, it remains one of the most dominant institutions across the Tongan archipelago.

King Tupou VI penned a letter earlier this year saying he no longer had "confidence" in Sovaleni as Tonga's armed forces minister.