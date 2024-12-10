Rajnath meets Putin in Moscow, hails Indo-Russian ties as 'higher than highest mountain'

NEW DELHI: India's friendship with Russia is "higher than the highest mountain and deeper than the deepest ocean," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday.

Both leaders expressed that the partnership between the two countries holds immense potential and that combined efforts will pave the way for remarkable outcomes, an Indian readout of the meeting stated.

"During the meeting, Rajnath Singh said 'friendship between our countries is higher than the highest mountain and deeper than the deepest ocean,'" the Defence Ministry readout said.

Singh conveyed to Putin that India has always supported its Russian friends and will continue to do so in the future, the readout added.

Singh called on Putin after co-chairing the 21st session of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC) with Russian Defence Minister Andrey Belousov.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both ministers signed the protocol for the 21st IRIGC-M&MTC, highlighting ongoing and prospective areas of cooperation.

Rajnath "emphasised that the India-Russia relationship is very strong and has lived up to the responsibilities of a special and privileged strategic partnership," the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Rajnath added that "the ties have further strengthened with the recent exchanges, including two visits by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Russia in 2024."

Notably, Putin and Modi met bilaterally in Moscow in July and later at the BRICS summit in Kazan in October. Putin is also scheduled to visit India next year for the annual summit talks with PM Modi.