Trump mocks Trudeau as 'governor' of 'state' of Canada amid looming tariff war

WASHINGTON: US President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday mocked Canada's Justin Trudeau as the "governor" of a state, rather than prime minister of the giant US neighbour.

"It was a pleasure to have dinner the other night with Governor Justin Trudeau of the Great State of Canada," posted Trump on his Truth Social platform shortly after midnight.

"I look forward to seeing the Governor again soon so that we may continue our in depth talks on Tariffs and Trade, the results of which will be truly spectacular for all!"

Trump's jibe follows reports that he suggested making Canada the 51st US state during discussions with Trudeau in Florida, which followed threats to impose huge trade tariffs when he takes office in January.

The report from Fox News said Trump told Trudeau that if Canada could not withstand his threatened 25 percent tariff on all Canadian imports, then it should be absorbed into the United States.

The idea has long been joked about and Trump has a habit of provocative statements, especially on social media, that can be read as jokes or bluster.

During his first term, Trump repeatedly discussed buying Greenland from Denmark.

"Why are we subsidizing these countries?" Trump said in a televised interview that aired Sunday, referring to Mexico and Canada.

"If we're going to subsidize them, let them become a state," he told NBC.

Publicly, Trump and Trudeau said their meeting at the president-elect's Mar-a-Lago estate went well.

Trump accuses top US trading partners Canada and Mexico of not doing enough to stop the flow of illegal migrants and drug trafficking.

He has threatened tariffs against both countries, despite both being part of a trilateral free-trade agreement with the United States.

After the Florida dinner, Trump said it was "a very productive meeting," while Trudeau said he had an "excellent conversation."