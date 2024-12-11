New Syria PM says rights of all religious groups will be 'guaranteed' under rebel-led regime

DAMASCUS: Syria's new prime minister said the Islamist-led alliance that ousted president Bashar al-Assad will guarantee the rights of all religious groups and called on the millions who fled the war to return home.

Assad fled Syria after a lightning offensive spearheaded by the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group and its allies, which brought to a spectacular end five decades of brutal rule by his clan.

Syrians across the country and around the world erupted in celebration, after enduring a stifling era during which anyone suspected of dissent could be thrown into jail or killed.

With Assad's overthrow plunging Syria into the unknown, its new rulers have sought to assure members of the country's religious minorities that they will not repress them.

They have also pledged justice for the victims of Assad's iron-fisted rule, with HTS leader Abu Mohammed al-Jolani vowing on Wednesday that officials involved in torturing detainees will not be pardoned.

Half a million people have been detained since the start of the war, with about 100,000 dying either under torture or due to poor detention conditions, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor.

"We will not pardon those involved in torturing detainees," said Jolani, now using his real name Ahmed al-Sharaa, urging "countries to hand over any of those criminals who may have fled so they can be brought to justice."

In the corridors of Damascus's main hospitals, thousands of families gathered to try to find the bodies of loved ones captured years ago by the authorities. "Where are our children?" women cried out as they grasped at the walls, desperate for closure after their years-long ordeal.