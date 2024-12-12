Brazil's 2026 elections may be without Lula or Bolsonaro. Here's why

BRASILIA: Brazil's 2026 presidential election may offer a field of candidates featuring neither incumbent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva nor far-right rival Jair Bolsonaro.

That scenario -- possible, given Lula's state of health and a ban on Bolsonaro holding public office -- would present a novel situation and open the door to possible successors.

Lula, 79, is currently in hospital, recovering from emergency surgery on Tuesday to relieve pressure from bleeding under his skull related to a bad fall he had in October.

Previously, Lula had treatment in 2011 for throat cancer, and last year a hip replacement operation.

The health woes undermine the robust image that the raspy-voiced leftist icon has long projected, and which galvanized voters to have him as their president between 2003 and 2010, and again since 2023.

In a CNN interview last month Lula declared himself willing to run again if no other viable left-wing candidate emerged.

"I hope it won't be necessary," he said.

An ally, Uruguay's ex-president Jose Mujica, recently told AFP: "Lula's nearly 80 and he has no replacement. That is Brazil's misfortune."