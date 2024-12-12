Iranian singer gives online concert without hijab, faces prosecution from judiciary

PARIS: An Iranian singer was Thursday hailed as a hero by supporters but faced prosecution from the judiciary after giving an online concert not wearing the hijab in defiance of the dress code.

Parastoo Ahmadi streamed the online concert on her YouTube channel late on Wednesday. She wears no headscarf and is bare-shouldered in a long, flowing black dress.

The concert, whose date of filming was not immediately clear with no audience present, appears to have been shot inside Iran with Ahmadi and her three-person band, all men, playing outside on a stage in the grounds of a traditional caravanserai complex.

Under rules imposed after the 1979 Islamic revolution, women must cover their hair in public and are also not allowed to sing alone in public.