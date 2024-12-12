Somalia-Ethiopia deal welcomed as 'important step'

ADDIS ABABA: A breakthrough deal between Ethiopia and Somalia aimed at ending tensions that sparked fears of conflict in the restive Horn of Africa was hailed on Thursday as an "important step" by a regional bloc.

The neighbours have been at loggerheads since landlocked Ethiopia struck a deal in January with Somalia's breakaway region Somaliland to lease a stretch of coastline for a port and military base.

In return, Somaliland -- which unilaterally declared independence from Somalia in 1991 in a move not recognised by Mogadishu -- said Ethiopia would give it formal recognition, although this was never confirmed by Addis Ababa.

Somalia branded the deal a violation of its sovereignty, setting international alarm bells ringing over the risk of renewed conflict in the volatile region.

Following hours of Turkish-brokered talks, Ankara announced late Wednesday an "historic" agreement had been reached between Somalia and Ethiopia.