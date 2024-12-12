World

South Korean opposition parties submit new motion to impeach President Yoon over martial law

The parties say they aim put the motion to a floor vote on Saturday.
South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, center, walks back to his seat after he voted on an impeachment bills for the national police chief Cho Ji Ho and justice minister Park Sung Jae during a plenary session held relating to the martial law declaration, at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea on Thursday.
South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, center, walks back to his seat after he voted on an impeachment bills for the national police chief Cho Ji Ho and justice minister Park Sung Jae during a plenary session held relating to the martial law declaration, at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea on Thursday.(Photo | AP)
Associated Press
Updated on
1 min read

SEOUL: South Korea’s parliament says the country’s six opposition parties have submitted a new joint motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over his declaration of martial law.

The National Assembly said the main opposition Democratic Party and five smaller opposition parties submitted the impeachment motion on Thursday afternoon.

The parties say they aim put the motion to a floor vote on Saturday.

Yoon’s short-lived Dec. 3 martial law declaration has triggered political chaos and large protests calling for his ouster. The Democratic Party has argued that Yoon’s decree amounted to rebellion.

Earlier Thursday, Yoon defended his decree as an act of governance and denied rebellion charges.

South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, center, walks back to his seat after he voted on an impeachment bills for the national police chief Cho Ji Ho and justice minister Park Sung Jae during a plenary session held relating to the martial law declaration, at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea on Thursday.
South Korea's Yoon defends martial law as an act of governance, vows to 'fight to the end'
South Korea Martial law
President Yoon Suk Yeol
Impeachment motion

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com