Fire kills six, injures 60 in Jordan retirement home

AMMAN: A fire at a retirement home in Jordan's capital Amman killed six people and injured 60, five of them seriously, state media reported on Friday.

The fire broke out on the first floor of the private retirement home early Friday, Social Development Minister Wafa Bani Mustafa was quoted as saying by the official Petra news agency.

The fire killed "six elderly, badly injuring five, and moderately injuring 55 more," she said.

The fire spread over an area of 80 square metres (860 square feet) in the White Beds Society's (Al-Asirra Al-Baydaa) centre, which is home to 111 residents, she added.

Everyone who was evacuated is safe, the minister said, adding that an investigation had been launched to determine the cause of the fire.