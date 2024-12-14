South Korea's 11 days of turmoil

South Korean lawmakers on Saturday voted to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived declaration of martial law last week.

Here is a recap of events leading to the crucial vote to suspend him from office:

- December 3 -

At 10:23 pm (1323 GMT) Yoon, following a budget tussle with the opposition, appears on television and declares martial law.

He says he wants to protect the country from "threats posed by North Korea's communist forces and to eliminate anti-state elements plundering people's freedom and happiness".

- December 4 -

12:27 am

As lawmakers rush to parliament to vote against the measure, heavily armed troops storm the building, scaling fences, smashing windows and landing by helicopter.

Around midnight, soldiers clash with staff and lawmakers who block the main hall with furniture.

News of Yoon's stunning move sparks protests, drawing thousands to the parliament.

1:03 am

Lawmakers vote 190-0 to nullify Yoon's declaration.

Soon after, soldiers begin withdrawing.

Protesters chant: "Arrest Yoon Suk Yeol!".

4:29 am

Yoon re-appears on television and says he will lift martial law.

Protesters celebrate. Yoon goes to ground.

2:43 pm

The opposition vow to push for impeachment and file an official motion.

Opposition lawmakers also quickly file separate complaints of "insurrection" against Yoon, his defence and interior ministers, and "key military and police figures involved, such as the martial law commander and the police chief".

- December 5 -

The head of Yoon's People Power Party (PPP), Han Dong-hoon, says he will block the impeachment motion.

Only eight of the party's 108 MPs need to break ranks for it to pass.

Police announce they are investigating Yoon and others for "insurrection", and lawmakers begin to grill those involved.

Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun, who resigned the day before, is slapped with a travel ban.

- December 6 -

On Friday morning, Han warns that South Korea is in "great danger" if Yoon remains in office, implying the president could declare martial law again.

He also says "credible evidence" suggests that Yoon ordered the arrest of key politicians.

Special Forces Commander Kwak Jong-geun says he was ordered to "drag out" lawmakers from parliament.

Despite Han's comments, the PPP decides late Friday that it will still vote against the impeachment when it takes place the next day.