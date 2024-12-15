ABC agrees to give USD 15 million to Donald Trump's presidential library to settle defamation lawsuit

NEW YORK: ABC News has agreed to pay $15 million toward Donald Trump’s presidential library to settle a defamation lawsuit over anchor George Stephanopoulos' inaccurate on-air assertion that the president-elect had been found civilly liable for raping writer E. Jean Carroll.

As part of the settlement made public Saturday, ABC News posted an editor's note to its website expressing regret over Stephanopoulos' statements during a March 10 segment on his “This Week” program. The network will also pay $1 million in legal fees to the law firm of Trump’s attorney, Alejandro Brito.

The settlement agreement describes ABC's presidential library payment as a “charitable contribution," with the money earmarked for a non-profit organization that is being established in connection with the yet-to-be built library.

“We are pleased that the parties have reached an agreement to dismiss the lawsuit on the terms in the court filing,” ABC News spokesperson Jeannie Kedas said.

A Trump spokesperson declined to comment.