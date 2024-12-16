Frenchman on rape trial asks 'forgiveness' from family

The French man who has admitted to enlisting dozens of strangers to rape his heavily-sedated wife on Monday asked forgiveness from his family and hailed the courage of his now ex-spouse during his trial.

"I would like to start by hailing the courage of my ex-wife" Gis,ele Pelicot's ex-husband Dominique Pelicot said in his final statement to the court ahead of the verdict later in the week.

"I regret what I did, making (my family) suffer... I ask them for forgiveness," he said, asking the family to "accept my apologies."

In a trial that has shocked the country, Dominique Pelicot, 72, has admitted to drugging his then-wife Gisele Pelicot for almost a decade so he and strangers he recruited online could rape her.