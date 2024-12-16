Return of land will take Tamils in Sri Lanka, wounded by conflict, closer to peace

JAFFNA/ MULLAITIVU: November 2024 was the first time in 36 years that 75-year-old Anantharajah Kandiah had visited the Palali-Achuveli road in Jaffna district in Sri Lanka. Ruins of the retired government school principal's home stand on a small piece of land on the side of the road which was opened to the public on November 1, 2024, after being under the army's control for more than three decades.

“I grew up in a hut. I built the house after becoming a teacher by taking a loan against my then monthly salary of LKR 212 (around INR 70),” he said.

In the late 1980s, he and his family had to abandon the house and their belongings after fighting broke out between Tamil militant outfits and the army. When he visited last month, he could only see the building from a distance as fenced lands adjacent to the road remain under army control.

Though he lost his land, Kandiah, a poet who publishes as Kavimani Annaidasan, has done well for himself and his four children are in good positions now.

Selvi Sivaprakasam Ariyakala is not as fortunate. The 61-year-old was also once a teacher whose family was among the hundreds evicted by the army from close to 200 acres of land in Kepapulavu and nearby villages in the Mullaitivu district and shifted to the Menik Farm, a camp for Internally Displaced People in Vavuniya district, during the final phase of the Eelam War in 2009.

She and the other families were largely dependent on the fertile land, which they had cultivated for generations. Their land, like many such occupied by the state during the armed conflict, became a fortified army camp after the war.