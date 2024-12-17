14 dead and hundreds injured after a magnitude 7.3 earthquake in Pacific nation of Vanuatu

WELLINGTON: At least 14 people are dead and hundreds more are injured after a magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck off Vanuatu on Tuesday, causing widespread damage across the South Pacific island nation. Rescuers worked through the night trying to reach some people yelling under the rubble.

The Red Cross reported the toll early Wednesday, citing government sources. Widespread damage to communications and other infrastructure has impeded the release of official reports. Phone service remained down.

The earthquake occurred just before 1 PM at a depth of 57 kilometers (35 miles) and was centred 30 kilometers west of Port Vila, the largest city in Vanuatu, a group of 80 islands home to about 330,000 people. A tsunami warning was called off less than two hours after the quake, which was followed by large aftershocks.

More than 200 people have been injured, said Katie Greenwood, Fiji-based head of the Red Cross in the Pacific, in a post on X. Vanuatu's main hospital has been damaged and the water supply has been compromised, she added.

The UN humanitarian office said access to the airport and sea port were “severely limited due to road damage," which could affect efforts to deliver aid.

Residents were urged to stay away from coastlines for at least 24 hours, and until tsunami and earthquake monitoring systems were operational again.