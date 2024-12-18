At least 25 killed, dozens missing after overcrowded boat capsizes in Congo

KINSHASA: An overcrowded boat capsized on a river in central Congo on Tuesday, killing at least 25 people, including children, and leaving dozens missing, officials and local residents said.

The vessel was believed to have more than 100 passengers on board after leaving from the town of Inongo, northeast of the capital of Kinshasa. It capsized a few hundred meters (yards) into the journey along the Fimi River, the latest such tragedy to strike Congo.

A search was underway for the missing hours later on Tuesday as concerns rose that the death toll could be far higher.