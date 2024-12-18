France’s highest court upholds corruption conviction of former President Nicolas Sarkozy

PARIS: France’s highest court has upheld an appeal court decision which had found former President Nicolas Sarkozy guilty of corruption and influence peddling while he was the country's head of state.

Sarkozy, 69, faces a year in prison, but is expected to ask to be detained at home with an electronic bracelet - as is the case for any sentence of two years or less.

He was found guilty of corruption and influence peddling by both a Paris court in 2021 and an appeals court in 2023 for trying to bribe a magistrate in exchange for information about a legal case in which he was implicated.

“The convictions and sentences are therefore final,” a Court of Cassation statement on Wednesday said.

Sarkozy, who was France’s president from 2007 to 2012, retired from public life in 2017 though still plays an influential role in French conservative politics. He was among the guests who attended the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral earlier this month.

Sarkozy, in a statement posted on X, said “I will assume my responsibilities and face all the consequences.”

He added: “I have no intention of complaining. But I am not prepared to accept the profound injustice done to me.”