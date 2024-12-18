US President-elect Trump says India charges a lot of tariff, threatens to impose reciprocal tax

WASHINGTON: US President-elect Donald Trump has reiterated his intention to impose reciprocal tariffs in retaliation for the 'high tariff' imposed by New Delhi on the import of certain American products.

"Reciprocal. If they tax us, we tax them the same amount. They tax us. We tax them. And they tax us. Almost in all cases, they're taxing us, and we haven't been taxing them,"Trump told reporters on Monday.

He made the remarks while responding to a question on a potential trade agreement with China.