Airstrikes hit Yemen's capital, port city after Houthi attack targets Israel

DUBAI: A series of intense airstrikes shook Yemen's rebel-held capital and a port city early Thursday, shortly after a Houthi missile targeted central Israel.

It wasn't immediately clear who launched the strikes on Sanaa, which the Iranian-backed Houthis have held for over a decade.

The Houthis also reported strikes in Hodeida as well. But initial information on the targets of the attack and the timing suggested Israel may have conducted the assault.

Houthi-controlled media reported the strikes, but offered no immediate information on casualties nor damage. The Houthi-controlled satellite channel al-Masirah said that some of the strikes targeted power stations in the capital, as well as the Ras Isa oil terminal on the Red Sea.