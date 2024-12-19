China has improved military infrastructure and training along LAC: US report

NEW DELHI: The US Department of Defence, in its latest report, said that China has improved its training and infrastructure along the Line of Actual Control aimed at long-term sustenance of the troops along the de-facto borders.

Mentioning the People’s Liberation Army, the Report says that the PLAA continued to improve its methods and standards of training combined arms units. Training encompassed individual to collective soldier events integrating reconnaissance, infantry, artillery, armour, engineers, and signal units.

In addition to continued PLAA deployments to the Indian border and Burma, the PLAA conducted multiple large-scale exercises in training areas throughout the country.

The 2024 report to the US Congress on the military and security developments involving the People’s Republic of China (PRC) covers security and military developments involving the PRC through early 2024.

The report, to elaborate its point about the Chinese actions along the LAC linking it with the military infrastructure spruce-up, gives the background of China’s tensions with India along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

LAC - a disputed border between the PRC’s western provinces and India’s northern provinces—sparked a standoff between PRC and Indian forces in mid-May 2020, which escalated on June 15, 2020, after a skirmish ensued in the Galwan Valley between the Indian Army and PLA forces that ended with 20 Indian soldiers and four PRC soldiers dead.

The two sides agreed to tactical pull-backs from most of the contested areas in early 2021 but standoffs continued at two locations in Ladakh on the Western Sector of the LAC.

In late 2022, PRC and Indian forces engaged in an unarmed clash near Tawang along the Eastern Sector of the LAC separating Tibet and the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh.