Gaza ceasefire deal in final stages?

Even as Israeli forces continued to pound Gaza, killing dozens of Palestinians in the besieged north, London-based news outlet Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported that a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas is in the final stages.

The news outlet quoted a Hamas leader as saying on Wednesday that the ongoing negotiations to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza is heading in the right direction, as majority of the points of contention has been resolved. He has added that the agreement is in the final stages.

The leader explained that the indirect negotiations in Doha have resolved the thorny issues including the exchange of prisoners, but added that there are still some minor issues to be resolved.

France 24 on Tuesday carried a story by news agencies AFP and Reuters which cited a statement issued by Hamas as saying that talks in Qatar on Tuesday aimed at a truce and hostage-prisoner exchange in Gaza were “serious and positive.” This, a day after an Israeli delegation arrived in Doha to meet with mediators.

Israeli attacks in Yemen 'dangerous development'

Hamas on Thursday condemned Israeli attacks in Yemen after Houthi rebels fired a missile at the country describing it as a “dangerous development”.

“We regard this escalation as a dangerous development and an extension of the aggression against our Palestinian people, Syria and the Arab region,” Hamas said in a statement as Israel struck ports and energy infrastructure in Yemen after intercepting a missile attack by the Houthis.

Al Masirah TV, the main news outlet run by the Houthis, said nine people were killed in Israeli attacks on the western province of Hodeidah, including seven people in the port of as-Salif and two people at the Ras Isa oil facility.

Israel pounds Gaza

Meanwhile, Israel continued its attack on Gaza killing dozens of Palestinians including children and a doctor at at al-Ahli Arab Hospital, according to Al Jazeera.

Wafa news agency reported that two Palestinians, including an elderly woman, were killed on Thursday afternoon, while two others, including an elderly man, were injured by Israeli occupation forces' bullets during the ongoing raid on Balata refugee camp east of Nablus.

The Palestinian death toll from the Israeli onslaught since October 7, 2023 has risen to 45,097 reported fatalities, with an additional 107,244 individuals sustaining injuries. The majority of the victims are women and children.