Government funding plan collapses as Trump makes new demands days before shutdown

“House Republicans have been ordered to shut down the government and hurt everyday Americans all across this country,” said House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Jeffries said “an agreement is an agreement,” and by backing out of it "the House Republicans “will now own any harm that is visited upon the American people."

Already, the massive 1,500-page bill was on the verge of collapse, as hard right conservatives rejected the increased spending, egged on by Trump’s billionaire ally Elon Musk who rejected the plan almost as soon as it was released late Tuesday night.

Rank-and-file lawmakers complained about the extras, which included their first pay-raises in more than a decade — a shock after one of the most unproductive chaotic sessions in modern times.

Even the addition of much-needed disaster aid, some $100.4 billion in the aftermath of hurricanes and other natural calamities that ravaged states this year, plus $10 billion in economic assistance for farmers failed to win over the budget-slashing GOP. A number of Republicans had been waiting for Trump to signal whether they should vote yes or no.

“This should not pass,” Musk posted on his social media site X in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

One lawmaker said office phone lines were flooded with calls from constituents