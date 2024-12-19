Women's rights under threat in Bangladesh amid growing radicalism, intolerance

NEW DELHI: Bangladesh is not going to become another Iran or Afghanistan, as far as the rights of women are concerned. Nevertheless, it's women who are bearing the brunt of the recent political upheaval in the country.
The radical elements which have the support of the present interim government seem to be on a mission to muffle the freedom that women have had until now.
"I have never covered my head or face with a scarf and never will. I am a woman and enjoy being one, why should anyone object to what I wear? Things have changed for the worse. A woman wearing western clothes is often subject to cat calls, threatened or looked down upon,’’ Naseem Rahat Bano*, a writer in Dhaka told TNIE."
"We will not give in to the radicals who seem to be getting comfortable inside our once tolerant country," added Bano. She is most comfortable wearing western dresses and enjoys having a glass of wine while socializing.
It is not just older women but even teenage girls who are now being sermonized and admonished.
"My teenage daughter is under peer pressure to cover up as she fears being bullied and trolled. When we are at home she is fine, but the world has changed outside though we are optimistic that this would not be a permanent feature,’’ said Bano.
There is a lot of concern and fear, which is also experienced by men who support women for the choices they make.
"I am ok with whatever the women in my family want to wear but get extremely worried when they are out of the house and fear their being bullied, scoffed at and even attacked in public. Our country has gone offtrack. Our history is being denied, Pakistan has become a friend from being a foe and India is viewed as an enemy even though it has been a supporter all through,’’ said Rafik who works with a publishing house in Dhaka.
Interestingly, when there was a regime change, the narrative was against the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina. Four months since then, the narrative appears to be changing yet again but in her favour.
Whether the situation on the ground changes or remains the same is yet to be seen, but until then women like Bano will continue resisting the radical forces to protect their rights which include the freedom to wear what they want.
(*Name changed on request)