Women's rights under threat in Bangladesh amid growing radicalism, intolerance

NEW DELHI: Bangladesh is not going to become another Iran or Afghanistan, as far as the rights of women are concerned. Nevertheless, it's women who are bearing the brunt of the recent political upheaval in the country.

The radical elements which have the support of the present interim government seem to be on a mission to muffle the freedom that women have had until now.

"I have never covered my head or face with a scarf and never will. I am a woman and enjoy being one, why should anyone object to what I wear? Things have changed for the worse. A woman wearing western clothes is often subject to cat calls, threatened or looked down upon,’’ Naseem Rahat Bano*, a writer in Dhaka told TNIE."

"We will not give in to the radicals who seem to be getting comfortable inside our once tolerant country," added Bano. She is most comfortable wearing western dresses and enjoys having a glass of wine while socializing.

It is not just older women but even teenage girls who are now being sermonized and admonished.

"My teenage daughter is under peer pressure to cover up as she fears being bullied and trolled. When we are at home she is fine, but the world has changed outside though we are optimistic that this would not be a permanent feature,’’ said Bano.