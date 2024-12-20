Gisele Pelicot...:Five people who defined 2024

From great leaps in artificial intelligence to the heroic defendant in a mass rape trial that shocked France, here are the stories of five people who made their mark on 2024:

- Gisele Pelicot: anti-rape icon -

Gisele Pelicot, 72, was at the centre of a mass rape trial in France which resonated around the world, becoming an icon for women in the fight against sexual violence.

Her former husband, Dominique Pelicot, on December 19 was handed the maximum term of 20 years jail by a French court, after admitting to drugging her with sedatives and inviting dozens of strangers to rape her over a decade.

The other 50 defendants in the case were also convicted, receiving jail terms of between three and 15 years.

In a move that sparked global support, Gisele Pelicot insisted the three-month trial in the southern city of Avignon be open to the public.

"I wanted all women who are rape victims to say to themselves: 'Mrs Pelicot did it, so we can do it too'," she said.

After the verdict she said she was thinking of the "unrecognised victims" of sexual violence.

- Jensen Huang: chip magnate -

Amid all the excitement -- and anxiety -- generated by Artificial Intelligence in 2024, one AI chip giant broke away from the pack: Nvidia, led by CEO Jensen Huang.

Nvidia surpassed Apple to become the highest-valued listed company in the world as the artificial intelligence boom continued to excite Wall Street.

Cutting a distinctive figure in his signature black leather jacket, Taiwan-born Huang, 61, founded Nvidia three decades ago.

At the root of its newfound success are graphics processors or cards -- chips with far greater computing capacity than conventional microprocessors.

Initially developed to improve the graphics quality of video games, Huang's company figured out the technology was perfectly suited for developing the large language models underpinning generative AI.