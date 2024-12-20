House GOP floats new plans to prevent government shutdown with just hours to go

WASHINGTON: Veering toward a midnight Friday government shutdown, House Speaker Mike Johnson is proposing a new plan that would temporarily fund federal operations and disaster aid, but punts President-elect Donald Trump demands for a debt limit increase into the new year.

House Republicans are meeting behind closed doors on next steps after Trump doubled-down on his insistence that a debt ceiling increase be included in any deal - and if not, he said in an early morning post, let the closures “start now.”

But it is almost impossible to meet Trump's last minute pressure. Johnson knows there won't be enough support within the GOP majority to pass any package, since many Republicans prefer to slash federal government rather than fund it, and won't allow more debt. Some three dozen Republicans helped sink Trump’s bill with its two-year debt limit increase in a spectacular Thursday evening flop.

Instead, Johnson has been in talks Friday with Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries whose party's support will be needed to ensure passage of any deal. Votes are possible Friday afternoon.

The new plan being floated would fund the government at current levels through March and adds USD 100 billion in disaster aid and $10 billion in agricultural assistance to farmers.

Gone would be Trump's demand for a debt ceiling, which GOP leaders are telling lawmakers would be debated as part of their tax and border packages in the new year.

“They haven’t made any decisions about what they’re going to bring forward yet,” said Rep. Matt Rosendale, a Montana Republican, as he exited the basement meeting.