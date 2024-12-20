Notable deaths of 2024

From Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to British actress Maggie Smith and US music titan Quincy Jones, here are some of 2024's most notable deaths.

- February -

- 4: HAGE GEINGOB, Namibia's President and its first post-independence prime minister, aged 82

- 9: ROBERT BADINTER, France's former justice minister who ended capital punishment in 1981, 95

- 16: ALEXEI NAVALNY, the top opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, in prison aged 47, after over three years behind bars

- 29: ALI HASSAN MWINYI, former Tanzanian president, who introduced multi-party democracy, 98

- March -

- 1: IRIS APFEL, New York fashion celebrity known as the "geriatric starlet", 102

- 1: AKIRA TORIYAMA, creator of Japan's "Dragon Ball" manga and anime cartoons, 68

- April -

- 2: MARYSE CONDE, French writer, chronicler of the lives of the descendants of Africans taken as slaves to the Caribbean, 90

- 8: PETER HIGGS, British physicist whose theory of a mass-giving particle -- the so-called Higgs boson -- jointly earned him the Nobel Physics Prize, 94

- 10: O.J. SIMPSON, ex-American football star acquitted in 1995 following the televised "Trial of the Century" of the murder of his ex-wife and her male friend. A 1997 civil trial found Simpson liable and he then served nearly nine years in prison for a bungled 2007 armed robbery, 76

- 30: PAUL AUSTER, American novelist who wrote "The New York Trilogy", 77

- May -

- 9: ROGER CORMAN, American B-movie filmmaker, 98

- 13: ALICE MUNRO, Nobel Prize-winning Canadian author known for her mastery of the short story, 92

- June -

- 5: AKIRA ENDO, Japanese biochemist who discovered cholesterol-lowering statins, 90

- 11: FRANCOISE HARDY, French singer who shot to international stardom in the 1960s, 80

- 18: ANOUK AIMEE, French film star of Claude Lelouch's box-office smash "A Man and A Woman", 92

- 20: DONALD SUTHERLAND, Canadian actor of "The Dirty Dozen" and "The Hunger Games", 88