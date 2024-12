Teenager stabs seven-year-old to death, wounds teacher, three more children in Croatian school

ZAGREB: A knife-wielding teenager walked into a school in Croatia’s capital on Friday, stabbed a 7-year-old girl to death and wounded three more children and their teacher, authorities said.

The attack took place around 9:50 a.m. on the last day of school before Christmas at the Precko Elementary School in the Zagreb neighborhood of the same name. It caters for children between the ages of 7 and 15.

“The attacker is a 19-year-old who is a former student of that school and still lives nearby,” said Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic. “Eventually he started injuring himself. Police prevented him from committing suicide.”

Bozinovic said the attacker had mental health problems and had made a previous attempt to kill himself. “It is hard to say this person was mentally balanced.”

School attacks are rare in Croatia and in the Balkans as a whole, although in May 2023, a teenager in neighboring Serbia opened fire at a school in the capital, Belgrade, killing nine fellow students and a school guard.