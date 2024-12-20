Trump triumph, Assad fall, Olympic joy... key events in 2024

- Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates -

After a failed counteroffensive in 2023, following Russia's February 24, 2022 invasion, Ukraine in August launched a surprise incursion into Russia's Kursk region.

However, it has failed in its goal of diverting Moscow's forces from fighting in eastern Ukraine.

Russia responded with deadly strikes and Kyiv's outgunned and outmanned troops have struggled to hold back steady advances from Russian forces, notably in the eastern Donbas region.

The West, Ukraine and South Korea say thousands of North Korean soldiers are reinforcing Russia's war effort.

In November Ukraine for the first time used Western-supplied long-range missiles against Russian territory, after getting US and British clearance.

Russia responded by hitting Ukraine with a hypersonic Oreshnik missile without a nuclear warhead, vowing to continue such attacks if Kyiv continued its attacks with Western weapons.

President Vladimir Putin has also threatened to attack countries providing the weapons to the Ukrainians.

In late November Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

In recent weeks it has intensified strikes on southern Ukraine, reinforcing fears of a new Russian offensive in the area.

- Trump is back -

Donald Trump once again stunned the world, and wrong-footed pollsters who had projected a very tight race, to win the US presidential election.

He won all seven swing states on November 5, keeping control of the House and winning back the Senate. He also became the first Republican president in 20 years to win the popular vote.

He beat his Democrat rival Kamala Harris, who had been parachuted into the process just 100 days before the election after the 81-year-old outgoing President Joe Biden pulled out.

That was just one twist in a particularly tumultuous campaign that also included two failed assassination attempts on Trump, 78, who faced four indictments and a criminal conviction.

He returns to the White House on January 20, 2025. Among the personalities he has chosen for his team are billionaire Elon Musk, who helped finance his campaign.

- Russia tightens grip -

Vladimir Putin began his fifth term as Russian president in May after winning an election that the West slammed as a sham.

His nemesis Alexei Navalny died in February in murky circumstances in the Arctic prison where he had been serving a 19-year sentence for leading an "extremist" organisation.

In August Moscow negotiated the biggest East-West prisoner swap since the end of the Cold War, releasing 16 Westerners and Russians including US journalist Evan Gershkovich, in exchange for 10 Russians.

Moscow has since continued a crackdown on opposition voices to the Ukraine war, staging trials and handing out heavy sentences for "sabotage" "treason" and "terrorism".

- Paris Olympics joy -

The summer Games in the French capital brought a welcome respite, particularly in the host country that had for weeks been gripped by bitter political jockeying caused by snap parliamentary elections.

But for three sunny weeks, Paris and its world-famous monuments and sites, from the Eiffel Tower to Versailles, welcomed a spectacular display of sport, kicking off with an extravagant opening ceremony along the Seine.

Records tumbled and stars were crowned, from home crowd darling and swim sensation Leon Marchand to US gym genius Simone Biles who made a joyful return to glory.

- Social media scrutiny -

In 2024 social media titans faced growing scrutiny.

In France in August, the Russian-born founder of the controversial Telegram app, Pavel Durov, was arrested and charged with failing to curb extremist and illegal content on his network, which has 900 million users.

In August, US billionaire Musk's X, formerly Twitter, was banned for 40 days in Brazil -- its largest Latin American market -- in a legal tussle over disinformation.

Supreme Court judge Alexandre de Moraes branded X a danger to democracy.

The platform became available again in October after it agreed to pay some $5.2 million in fines for flouting court decisions.

Another heavyweight platform, TikTok, was ordered by the United States to divest from Bytedance, its Chinese owner, by January 19 or be banned.

The Supreme Court will first examine the constitutionality of the law, which was backed by Joe Biden.

The EU is investigating TikTok following allegations it was used by Russia to sway the result of Romania's later annulled presidential election first round, won by the far-right's candidate Calin Georgescu.