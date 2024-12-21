Anger after Musk backs German far right

GERMANY: A post from Elon Musk on his platform X claiming that only the far-right AfD party can "save Germany" sparked accusations Friday that he was seeking to interfere in the country's upcoming election.

The billionaire, set to play a key role in US President-elect Donald Trump's administration as "efficiency czar", posted the message over a video commentary about the leader of Germany's centre-right CDU party Friedrich Merz.

The video criticised Merz -- who polls say is on course to become the next chancellor after February elections -- for his refusal to work with the anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD), currently polling in second place.

Following a deadly car-ramming attack on a Christmas market late Friday in the eastern city of Magdeburg -- blamed on a Saudi man -- Musk called the assault a "DIRECT RESULT of mass unchecked immigration".

The German government has avoided strong comment, but lawmakers from across mainstream parties, which have all ruled out cooperating with the AfD, reacted with outrage to Musk's comment about the party.

He doubled down later in the day, saying AfD is "Obviously NOT 'far-right'! Just common sense policies."

Dennis Radtke, an MEP for the centre-right CDU, spoke out forcefully.

"It is threatening, irritating and unacceptable for a key figure in the future US government to interfere in the German election campaign," he told the Handelsblatt daily.